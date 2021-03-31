Short Interest in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Declines By 23.4%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

