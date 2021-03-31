Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declines By 27.3%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

TPZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 17,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,960. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

