Short Interest in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Decreases By 25.2%

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TSIA opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

