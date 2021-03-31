Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Drops By 26.4%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UNJCF stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Unicaja Banco has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Get Unicaja Banco alerts:

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, companies, and freelancers in Spain and internationally. It offers savings, young, treasure notepad, teen, and basic payment accounts; loyalty, young, master, motor, and home loans; mortgages; deposit products, broker services, savings insurance, pension plans, and investment funds; and life, home, car, accident, agricultural, and health insurance, as well as SME and commerce damage, and civil liability insurance products.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.