Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Drops By 26.4%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
UNJCF stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Unicaja Banco has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.