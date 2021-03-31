Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Drops By 28.7%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,913. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

