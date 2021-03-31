Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Grows By 56.5%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Uxin has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $307.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

