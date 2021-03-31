Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Declines By 23.2%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,970,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 83,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,948,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,309,258. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

