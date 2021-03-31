Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Declines By 23.1%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.25.

Vallourec stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 23.11% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

