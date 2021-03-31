Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Drops By 26.5%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,061,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. VaporBrands International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

