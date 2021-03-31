Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 28.4%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE IGD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,765. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.