Short Interest in William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Decreases By 28.6%

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. William Hill has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

