Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Drops By 26.1%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,506,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

XYIGF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

