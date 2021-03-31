Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Drops By 26.1%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,506,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

XYIGF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.