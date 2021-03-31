ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.58 million, a PE ratio of 152.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97.
In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 193,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
