ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.58 million, a PE ratio of 152.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 193,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

