SHPING (SHPING) Price Up 110% Over Last 24 Hours

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 110% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. SHPING has a market cap of $184,122.41 and $10,405.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

