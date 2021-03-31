Shroom.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.94 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $58.25 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 613,893.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00062071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00266089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.48 or 0.00904476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00077060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00030952 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 tokens. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

