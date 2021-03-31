Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Shutterstock worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,209 shares of company stock worth $11,681,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

