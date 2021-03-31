Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 836,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

