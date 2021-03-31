Signature Bank to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $223.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

