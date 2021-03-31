Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,439.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $656,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,793.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock worth $4,251,202. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $504,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SILK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.