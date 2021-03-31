Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

NYSE:SI opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

