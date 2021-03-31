Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Simmons First National worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

