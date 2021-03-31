Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $176,031.26 and approximately $3,746.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001626 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002518 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,718,828 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

