SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Truist

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

SITC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 251,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

