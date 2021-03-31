SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

