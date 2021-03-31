SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $181.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

