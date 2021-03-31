SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of SiTime worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

