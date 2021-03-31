SKALE Network (SKL) Price Up 31.7% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $503.11 million and $128.19 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

