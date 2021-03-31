Skycoin Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $62.12 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00005232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00315961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00811545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00082883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00030911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.