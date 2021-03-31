Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $338,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,890,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $178,413,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $165,057,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $142,203,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.