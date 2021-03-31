Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $140.59 and last traded at $141.57. Approximately 13,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 515,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.14.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,260. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $36,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $7,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

