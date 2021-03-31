Small Love Potion Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.42 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and $2.33 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 619,521.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 319,654,847 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

