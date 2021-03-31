Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for $9.41 or 0.00016127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $47.98 million and approximately $569,432.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046769 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 14,249.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00633244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

