Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $405,540.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SMAR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

