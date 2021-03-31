Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Announces Dividend of $0.60

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6015 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMGZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

