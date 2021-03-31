Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,442,883. Snap has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

