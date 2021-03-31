Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 9,090 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,569,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80.

On Tuesday, March 16th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00.

SNOW traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.28. 3,652,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,021. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,761,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

