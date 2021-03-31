SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

