Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:IPODU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 7th

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:IPODU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

IPODU stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

There is no company description available for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV.

