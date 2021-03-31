Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 7th (OTCMKTS:IPOFU)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s (OTCMKTS:IPOFU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI had issued 100,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

There is no company description available for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI.

