Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 7th (OTCMKTS:IPOEU)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:IPOEU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V had issued 70,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS IPOEU opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V

There is no company description available for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V.

