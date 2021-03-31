Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 502,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SAII stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,732. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 61,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 756,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,585 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.