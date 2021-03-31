Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Down 4.3%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 69,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 683,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Research analysts expect that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $3,681,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000.

About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

