Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Down 4.3%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 69,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 683,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $3,681,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000.
About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
