Solana Price Tops $19.48 (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.48 or 0.00032898 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $5.23 billion and $210.47 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00046557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00639201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00067360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,984,887 coins and its circulating supply is 268,198,276 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

