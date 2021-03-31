Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Solar Capital stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.