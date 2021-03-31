Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Solar Capital stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.
About Solar Capital
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
