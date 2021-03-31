Solid Biosciences (SLDB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

3/22/2021 – Solid Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Solid Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Solid Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2021 – Solid Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Solid Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

2/2/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $463.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

