Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Posts Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 567.04%.

Shares of SNGX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

