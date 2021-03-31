Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.