S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

