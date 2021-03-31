Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,480.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $248,312.71 and $4,480.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00323280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.47 or 0.00812736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00086305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029794 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars.

