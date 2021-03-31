SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $130.91 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,929,419,600 coins and its circulating supply is 7,943,159,398 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

